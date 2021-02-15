Museums across Ottawa are reopening this week now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted.

Ottawa moved back into the "Orange-Restrict" category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Local museums say they will be ready in the next couple of days to welcome back guests.

The Canadian War Museum says it will be reopening to the public Wednesday morning.

"All of our exhibitions are now open, with physical distancing and safety measures in place. Please be sure to follow directional signage and other temporary restrictions. And don’t forget that you must book your timed admission ticket online (available as of February 15) before you visit," the museum said in a statement on Monday.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

However, the memorial hall and the café and dining area will remain closed. The gift shop will be open Thursday evenings and on weekends.

The Canadian Museum of History is also open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Other museums open Thursday

The Canadian Museum of Nature said Monday afternoon it would be reopening to the public on Thursday.

"Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the first hour on Thursday and Sunday (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) reserved for members. With the support of Canada Life, the museum has also brought back its free hours on Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but visitors still need to reserve tickets in advance," the museum said in a press release.

Tickets must be reserved in advance on the museum's website for all visitors.

The museum’s Nature Boutique will be open to shoppers from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day but some high-touch interactive areas such as the Bird Care Clinic, the Arctic Research Vessel and the Nature Café will remain closed.

Ottawa's three Ingenium museums—the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum—will also reopen Thursday, with advanced booking required. Ingenium says the Ingenium Library & Archives remain closed at this time.

The National Gallery of Canada also remains closed at this time.