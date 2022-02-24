Museums, National Arts Centre set to reopen this weekend

Four national museums and the National Arts Centre will reopen this weekend now that the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration is over in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa police say they will maintain a "strong and consistent presence" in the downtown core following the four weekend protest and occupation that forced the closure of many streets and businesses.

The Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, the Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery are scheduled to reopen this weekend, while the National Arts Centre will open on Friday. All remained closed during the demonstration.

Here is a look at the reopening plans this weekend.

NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE

The National Arts Centre and 1 Elgin restaurant will open on Friday, welcoming back audiences for live performances and dinner.

The NAC advised people to allow for extra time to travel to the NAC, and all entrances will be open and accessible.

"We suggest audience members buy their tickets in advance and show them in addition to their personal identification if asked at a checkpoint," the NAC said.

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF NATURE

The Canadian Museum of Nature will open for visitors on Friday, following a seven-week closure due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the downtown demonstrations.

All of the museum’s permanent galleries will be open along with Shadowland, a new art exhibition on view until April 18.

Proof of vaccination will be required for all visitors aged 12 and older, and timed-online ticketing is available for the museum.

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY AND CANADIAN WAR MUSEUM

The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum will reopen on Saturday.

The museums will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Canadian War Museum will no longer require proof of vaccination as of March 1, while the Museum of History will cease requiring proof of vaccination as of March 14.

NATIONAL GALLERY OF CANADA

The National Gallery of Canada will reopen on Saturday.