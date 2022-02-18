Mushing in the Maritimes: group teaches the traditional activity with a modern twist
When you think of mushing, the image of a long sled pulled by a team of bounding dogs might come to mind.
But, a decade ago, Shelly Repchull discovered that groups across Canada and around the world were doing it with only one or two dogs — from there, East Coast Mushing was born.
The group offers intro-to-mushing classes, to teach the ropes to both pooches and people.
“We have dogs from many breeds. Any dog, if they like to pull, they can do it,” said Repchull.
She says it’s important to take a class so you know what you’re doing.
“You don’t want to just go out and buy a harness and the gang line and a sled and just make let your dog run,” said Repchull. “It’s all about the dog’s safety.”
Repchull says both the canines and their companions love it.
“They’re so happy and their tails are wagging, and they’re so tired afterwards, and we’re all having fun.”
If you’d like to try mushing, or one of its related activities like bikejoring or canicross, you can visit the East Coast Mushing Facebook page.
