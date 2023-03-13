Mushrooms, cocaine seized during 'high risk' traffic stop: Moose Jaw police
Police in Moose Jaw seized a significant amount of drugs while conducting a high risk traffic stop over the weekend.
On March 10, at around 8:10 p.m., officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) stopped a vehicle on the 1000 block of Simcoe Street.
Inside the vehicle was a person known to police with outstanding warrants for robbery and assault with a weapon.
According to an MJPS news release, several officers along with a canine unit arrested two people inside the vehicle without incident.
After police searched the vehicle, 145 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms) and 22 grams of cocaine were seized.
The approximate street value of the drugs seized was about $4,000, MJPS explained.
A 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Moose Jaw, faced multiple charges following the traffic stop.
