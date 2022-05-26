Music director honours late wife with new Calgary-based symphony, chorus
A widower is now utilizing the estate of his late wife as well as a GoFundMe campaign to help create a professional orchestra and chorus in Calgary to mark her legacy.
Karen Joy Minish died in December 2020 from cancer. John Goulart, Karen's husband who has served as the music director of Banff's Bow Valley Chorus for 20 years, decided to honour her legacy through music.
Goulart created The Firebird Symphony and Chorus, the realization of the couple's discussions over the years on plans to form a professional musical group based in Calgary.
"We knew that Karen had risen from the ashes from her original diagnosis and so she was called The Phoenix, her sister called her The Phoenix," Goulart told CTV News. "I decided to form The Firebird after her death and there could be no other name but calling it The Firebird."
The group will hold its debut concert on May 29 at the Rozsa Centre, Eckhardt-Gramatte Hall on the University of Calgary campus.
-
Oilers keen to add another championship chapter to storied franchiseThe Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. This iteration wants to add another memorable chapter.
-
-
Researchers say new southern resident orca calf is female as full pod returns to B.C. watersA full pod of southern resident killer whales has returned to the waters of British Columbia, where researchers have determined that a new baby in the group is a female.
-
Mother and four kittens abandoned outside Ottawa pet storeOttawa Bylaw says the "mama and her 4 kittens" were abandoned outside the PetSmart on Innes Road sometime between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Ontario as 15 more deaths reportedHospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario continue to decline as the province reports an additional 15 deaths related to the disease.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so farThere’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
-
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacreAn 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
-
Sarnia, Ont. man convicted of murder sentenced to life in prisonA Sarnia man convicted of murder last January has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 15 years.
-