Music festivals, block parties and speed dating for cat lovers: Wacky and wonderful weekend events happening in Metro Vancouver

As the end of August nears, don’t fear—there’s still five weekends left until summer is officially over. The coming days are packed full of events across Metro Vancouver, including multiple music festivals, a bouncy castle bonanza and the start of the annual PNE Fair.

THE BIG BOUNCE CANADA

You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy The Big Bounce Canada, which is billed as the world’s largest touring inflatable event. On Friday, the giant bouncy castle is coming to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, located at 17607-17905 62 Ave. in Surrey, where it will remain until Sept. 4.

Tickets for a toddler session are $29, while a pass for youngsters aged seven to 15 cost $48. Those 16 years old and above will be charged $59.

With each pass, customers will have three hours to check out four inflatable experiences, including a timed slot at “The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle,” plus unlimited access to “The Giant, Sport Slam and Airspace” attractions. Organizers say food and drink options are available at most events.

IRISH FUSION FESTIVAL

The inaugural Vancouver Irish Fusion Festival will fill False Creek with live music, energetic dance performances and fun for the whole family on both Friday and Saturday.

The festival grounds are located at 80 Pacific Blvd. Tickets for Friday’s festivities, which run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., cost $14. The price bumps up to $25 for Saturday, when the party will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For a whole weekend of Irish fun, you can get a weekend pass for $31. Children under age 12 can attend the event for free.

The two-day event will feature performances by 30 different entertainers, with The Paperboys headlining Friday and The Black Donnellys leading Saturday’s lineup.

There will be plenty of fair activities on site as well, including pony rides, a bouncy castle, a dunk tank, giant games like Jenga and Connect 4, plus a hula hoop toss.

To purchase tickets, view the full lineup and see what food vendors will be available, go to www.theirishfusionfestival.com.

WATSON STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Association is hosting the Watson Street Music Festival on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The epicentre of the event is at 3000 Watson St., and organizers say there will be three stages with eight bands and five DJs. Beer gardens, vendors, mini golf, street games and giveaways will also fill the streets, according to the event listing.

Local live talent slated to perform includes the bands Nonarchy, Teak Physique, Weak Knees, Hotel Empress, Buddie and Clay Orange. This family-friendly event is free to attend.

THE 2023 PNE FAIR

The 113th edition of the PNE Fair returns to Vancouver on Saturday, and organizers say this will be the first time since the pandemic that the event will be operating at full capacity.

The end-of-summer tradition will be at 2901 E Hastings St. until Sept.4, giving residents plenty of time to check out the beloved SuperDogs show, the new immersive Monet art exhibit or one of the Summer Night Concerts.

The fair will also feature a plethora of food items—from deep fried favourites like mini donuts and corn dogs, to stranger culinary mashups like sushi tacos. Attendees can save money by buying gate passes in advance, with the cost ranging from $7 for children aged four to 12, $14 for older kids and seniors and $20 for adults.

Children younger than three years old get in for free. Passes for rides and for the whole season are available as well.

For a full breakdown of costs and activities available visit www.pne.ca.

MEOWFEST

Calling all cat lovers: the “meowfest” is taking over the Rocky Mountaineer Station at 1755 Cottrell St. on Saturday.

The touring festival is an opportunity for feline enthusiasts to meet celebrity cats and their owners while supporting animal shelters and rescue organizations.

On top of meet-and-greets, the festival features a cat life drawing by Catfe as well as speed dating events for cat lovers.

Since the first meowfest in 2018, organizers say the event has raised $64,350 for shelter cats.

While VIP and early bird passes have sold out, general admission passes are still available for $27, plus taxes and fees. Children aged seven to 12 can get in for $10.

Ticket holders can choose from two, 3.5 hour time slots.

The full “fe-line up” is available online.

AMBELSIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Weezer, Third Eye Blind, Said the Whale and the Bahamas are among the bands playing the Ambleside Music Festival in West Vancouver this weekend. Prices for a one-day general admission pass start around $80, while a ticket pack for both days starts at $159.

Children five years old and younger can attend for free, but animals are not invited to join the fun.

There will be in and out privileges, in case you want to take a break and go for a swim a the nearby beach, or go to a local restaurant. Organizers say a variety of local food trucks will be available on site.

This year, the Okanagan Wine Festival is partnering up with the musical affair, meaning there will be a tent selling libations from a host of B.C. wineries.

No outdoor food or beverages are allowed, and the festival venue—located at 1150 Marine Dr.—has a strict no smoking policy.

Door open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with hour-long performances by Post Modern Connection, Wallice, Said The Whale, Saint Motel and Weezer scheduled ever hour up to 8 p.m. Opening time is the same on Sunday, but the bands Bran Van 3000, Finger Eleven, Bahamas and Third Eye Blind will be playing roughly 90 minute sets.

BEATBOX CHAMPIONSHIP

British Columbia’s top eight beatboxers will go head-to-head at the Vancouver Beatbox Championship on Saturday. The annual showdown is happening at The Beamount Studios, located at 316 W 5th Ave., between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and cost between $18 and $20. Passes will also be sold at the door for $25.

R&B BREWING’S BLOCK PARTY

To thank the community for 26 years of support, R&B Brewing is throwing a block party on Sunday. The event listing promises food, drinks, music and tattoos will be available at 54 E 4th Ave. between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Other local beverage providers that will be on site include Oddity Kombucha, Enjoy Please!, Faculty Brewing and Humblebee Meadery. Alongside R&B Brewery’s pizza menu, there will also be food options from Between 2 Buns and Cracked On. No tickets are required to attend the event, and more details are available on social media.

THE GRANVILLE FLEA

A massive vintage pop-up market will be happening this Sunday at The Beamount Studios, located at 316 W 5th Ave. Doors for the Granville Flea’s Vintage Expo will open at 11 a.m., and the event is scheduled to run until 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $7. On top of a variety of vintage vendors, organizers say there will be food trucks and ice cream on site.