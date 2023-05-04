Music Hall of Fame announces class of 2023

They have been making music together for more than three decades, now London’s McAuley Boys chalk up another accolade.

The R&B group, who became favourites on the Much Music playlist, have been inducted into the Forest City London Music Awards Music Hall of Fame.

“We still create, we still get together and do private shows, said member George McAuley. “When we’re called upon we do what we have to do. We get called upon to play together a lot. Music is still very much a part of our lives.”

They were on hand at the London Music Hall of Fame Wednesday night when the inductees for 2023 were announced.

Hall of Fame Founder Mario Circelli said the inductees are people “who have had a tremendous impact on music, who have carried the London flag across the country and around the world, and we’re really proud of the class of 2023.”

Also inducted is blues and jazz singer and Juno award winner Dawn Tyler Watson, along with The Bluesmen Revue who toured Canada and the U.S. in the 1960s, and vocalist Bob Reid, who continues to tour with his long time metal band Razor.

“You play music because you want to play music,” said Reid. “It’s part of your heart, part of your soul, and then if you can add on to it by doing some charity work and helping your community and helping people, that’s the best.”

The Hall is also recognizing three Lifetime Achievement honourees.

“And I think it’s important to recognize these people because they’re not on stage, they’re not in front of people, yet they’re still important to the musical culture of London Ontario,” explained Hall of Fame member Steve Kopp.

Among the Lifetime Achievement Honourees is music photographer John Rowlands, Aeolian Hall Artistic Director Clark Bryan, and Sunfest Founder Alfredo Caxaj.

“It’s so good to be recognized, so beautiful, and I have so honoured for this recognition,” said Caxaj.