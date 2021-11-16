Music icon Dionne Warwick receives honourary doctorate from Huron University College
Dionne Warwick can now add Doctor of Divinity to her already impressive list of achievements in her lifetime.
For only the second time in its 158-year history Huron University College in London, Ont. has awarded an honourary doctorate off of campus.
“I am so full,” said Warwick at a ceremony in East Orange New Jersey.
President of Huron University Dr. Barry Craig bestowed the honour on Warwick on Nov. 10 at the Dionne Warwick Institute of Economics & Entrepreneurship.
Warwick attended the public school as a child.
“I’m so happy to have been able to have this ceremony done here,” said Warwick at the ceremony. “Hopefully this will inspire my babies, as I call them, to achieve exactly what has just happened to me.”
Warwick’s six decade careers is one of the most celebrated in recent history but she has also been at the centre of several social and charitable movements.
She was a UN Ambassador, has done work raising money for AIDS research, and has long stood for civil rights.
As part of the ceremony, Dr. Craig announced a scholarship for the first student from the Dionne Warwick Institute to attend Huron University.
-
Relief from annoying robocalls soon on the wayCanada’s telecommunications regulator is calling on telecom companies to do more to stop nuisance robocalls.
-
O'Toole boots senator who challenged his leadership out of Conservative caucusErin O'Toole has kicked a senator who challenged his leadership out of the Conservative caucus.
-
'Frisbee' Rob and Sailor set new world record with 40-metre mini disc toss and catchIt came down to the wire for 'Frisbee' Rob McLeod and his border collie-whippet mix Sailor over the weekend as they attempted to set a world record for the longest mini disc distance to canine catch.
-
'Please just try to be respectful': family of Dartmouth murder victim pleadsThe family of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas is upset with how is be being portrayed in the media and the comments they have received since he was murdered over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 43 recoveries and 34 new cases as active case total drops to 516Health officials in New Brunswick reported Tuesday that 43 people have recovered from COVID-19 and there are 34 new cases of the virus, with the number of active cases dropping to 516.
-
'Our guests are excited to come back': Movie audiences heading back to theatresIt didn't happen overnight, but it seems audiences are rediscovering their love for watching movies in the theatre.
-
Some COVID-19 travel rules to be waived for Canadians stranded by B.C. floodsSome COVID-19 border rules will be waived to help Canadians stranded by flooding in B.C. get home.
-
Métis time capsule buried in North Bay aims to preserve culture and historyTuesday marks the 26th annual Louis Riel Day. A day to honour Riel’s contributions to protecting the history and identity of Métis people.
-
Sask. RCMP fly Métis Nation flag in Saskatoon, Prince Albert on Louis Riel DaySaskatchewan RCMP raised the Métis Nation flag in front of several RCMP detachments on Tuesday to honour Louis Riel Day.