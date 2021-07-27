Music in the Park returns to Bradford

Live music returns to Bradford with the Music in the Park series.

Two opportunities to experience live music on the lawn of the Bradford Library begins Tuesday night and runs twice a week until August 5.

The one hour long concerts are presented at at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tuesday night will be a performance called "Help" a Salute to the Beatles.

Pre-registration is required to attend the events as physical circles are designated per group. Walk-ins will be allowed only if space permits.

The town has as list of COVID-19 protocols on its website, but encourages people to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and bug spray. Dancing shoes and a lot of enthusiasm is a must.