Music legend Paul Shaffer to perform with Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra

Canada’s own Paul Shaffer will be teaming up with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) this weekend.

Shaffer will be joining the Orchestra Friday and Saturday on a journey through his musical life, from studying classical piano in his hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont., to his love for the Beatles.

Shaffer, who was David Letterman’s musical director and sidekick for 33 years, will also be sharing stories from his five-decade career, which he says the WSO helped influence.

“Now this happens to be the very first symphony that I got to see live in my life,” said Shaffer. “I was about 12-years-old, back in 1962, and the Winnipeg Symphony came to Thunder Bay and it made an impression on me that I never forgot. So this is really significant all these years later to get to be playing with the symphony.”

Shaffer said they will be playing all of his favourite songs that ever had an orchestra with it, which features a variety of genres from rock to R&B.

“I do a little bit of the Beatles, and a little Barry White, and a little (Rolling) Stones, and it’s just all my favourite stuff with an amazing orchestra.”

Joining Shaffer during the performance will be Motown legend Valerie Simpson, who will perform “It’s Raining Men” which was written by Shaffer.

The performances will take place and the Centennial Concert Hall and tickets can be purchased online.