Musical instruments, hand tools stolen from Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute

A Kitchener man has been charged for allegedly stealing musical instruments and hand tools from Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute.

Police said they received a report of a break-in at the school around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 31.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with break and enter, trafficking stolen property over $5,000 and obstructing police.

Anyone who may have purchased flutes or a saxophone off a buy and sell site between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 is encouraged to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing.