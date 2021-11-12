Musical theatres returns to Barrie with a global event
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Musical theatre has returned to Barrie with a three-day global event.
Starting Friday until Sunday, Kempenfelt Community Players (KCP) will perform its own production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.
KCP joins 2,500 theatre organizations in over 40 countries producing their own local fundraising events to be performed all weekend long.
All Together Now! will be performed in front of a live audience at The Loft on Anne Street in Barrie. It will also be streamed virtually.
The performance includes 12 local talents, with 15 musical numbers from beloved musicals, including:
- Annie
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Come From Away
- Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Godspell
- Guys and Dolls, Hairspray
- Into the Woods
- Les Misérables
- Little Shop of Horrors, among others.
Complete information on the production, streaming and tickets is available here.
