Musicians gather to honour late Gordon Lightfoot in Guelph concert

A heartfelt concert was held in Guelph on Thursday night to pay tribute to musician Gordon Lightfoot, who passed away on May 1st.

Organized by James Gordon and held at Harcourt Memorial United Church, the event, known as "Minstrel of the Dawn," featured a lineup of local artists.

The concert aimed to celebrate Lightfoot's remarkable musical legacy and honour his contributions to the industry.

In a show of solidarity and support, the proceeds from the event will be directed towards assisting a village facing a crisis in the Congo.