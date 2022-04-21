Musicians look to change the image of the pipe organ while setting first-ever record

The Windsor Essex Centre of the Royal Canadian College of Organists hope the public will lend a hand, and their feet, to help set a record for the most people playing an organ.

“Never before has a project of this kind been held in Canada,” said Paul Wharram, president of the local RCCO Centre.

Wharram wants to invite the curious to designated venues in Windsor and Essex County from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

International Organ Day Venues – April 23, 2022 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.:

Riverside United Church, 881 Glidden Ave., Windsor

Westminster United Church, 1680 Dougall Ave., Windsor

Académie Ste-Cécile International School, 825 Cousineau Rd., Windsor

All Saints Anglican Church, 330 City Hall Square West, Windsor

Morris Sutton Funeral Home, 68 Giles Blvd. East, Windsor

Church of the Ascension,1385 University Ave. West, Windsor

Church of the Epiphany, 96 Main St. West, Kingsville

Harrow United Church, 45 Munger St. East, Harrow

Essex Christian Reformed Church, 276 Talbot St. South, Essex

“We are inviting people to bring a piece of music, even if it’s Chopsticks, to play on an organ, and explore the different sounds and colours of the organ and take a picture of their organ playing debut,” Wharram said.

He commented the organ is thought of as the ‘King of Instruments’ and dates back centuries.

“While some people think it suitable only for playing hymns or “old” music, organ music spans most music genres, from capricious preludes and fugues to jazz-inspired pieces and alternative rock,” added Wharram

“We seek to engage the wider public in Canada’s rich organ heritage and the vibrant organ culture in Windsor Essex. At the end of the day on April 23, after tallying the number of participants across Windsor/Essex, we will have set the first-ever record for organ playing in Canada.”