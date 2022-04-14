Musk's Twitter play sparks concerns about distraction, stock sales at Tesla
Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter sparked concerns among Tesla investors and analysts that the electric carmaker could suffer as the chief executive becomes distracted by his takeover play and the possible sales of Tesla shares to fund the deal.
-
Raptors rookie of the year candidate Barnes ready for first-ever NBA playoff seriesScottie Barnes will make his NBA post-season debut on Saturday when the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series
-
'We're just human beings': Former Calgary first responder hopes to help others with PTSDWhen Chad Kennedy arrived at a horrific bus crash almost two years ago, he says it sent him into the darkest place he'd ever been in his life.
-
Dog custody battle explained: Windsor lawyers weigh inLawyers on both sides explain the legalities of a dog custody case in Windsor.
-
Construction on Langford film studios could begin as early as JuneThe development of southern Vancouver Island's first sound stage for film production took another step forward last week, with Langford's city council approving the project at a first reading.
-
Massive border lineups as B.C. residents head south for long weekendLong weekend travellers heading into Washington state faced hours-long border waits Friday, during the first statutory holiday since Canada relaxed re-entry requirements.
-
Cash stolen in overnight break-in at Kiddie Kobbler in Ottawa’s east endThe owner of Kiddie Kobbler is spending Good Friday cleaning up the popular shoe store in Ottawa’s east end after an overnight smash and grab.
-
-
COVID-19 increased tipping generosity of Canadians, data findsThe tipping generosity of Canadians continues to remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from point of sale provider Square.
-
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogsMina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.