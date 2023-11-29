Muskoka and Parry Sound areas to feel another blast of winter
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A snow squall warning has been issued for the Muskoka region.
Environment Canada says to expect another five to 10 centimetres of snow.
Visibility will be difficult at times due to heavy and blowing snow.
The weather resulted in some bus cancellations in the area.
Lake-effect snow east of Georgian Bay will continue across central Ontario, but the heaviest snow will shift northwards towards Parry Sound.
