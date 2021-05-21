Muskoka anticipates influx of GTA visitors this long weekend

Highway 400 was busy with many heading to cottage county to kick off the second Victoria Day long weekend of the pandemic, and the tone from locals is much more relaxed than last year.

Many seasonal residents are already settled in, which is welcome news for small businesses that rely on tourism.

"These businesses only make money so many months out of the year," said ice cream shop owner Mae Campbell. "It's not like you're selling ice cream through the winter, and not just this business, but all the businesses on the Main Street."

Muskoka Lakes Mayor Phil Harding said in an interview with CP24 on Friday that he hopes visitors to the district respect the safety measures that remain in place under the stay-at-home order.

"If you are coming up, please bring some food if you can. That helps. It limits the interaction in our local stores," he said.

The message is in sharp contrast to one year ago when local mayors urged out-of-towners to stay away amid concerns about COVID-19 transmission.

Harding noted an influx of GTA residents had made a permanent move north over the past year.

"Huge increase in broadband right now, and everybody wants to be able to work from the cottage, which is now their second home or actually even their first home in the past 12 months," he said.

The province announced some outdoor amenities would be allowed to reopen Saturday, including golf courses, sports fields, picnic areas, and park shelters, to name a few.

The Port Carling Locks are open, along with all municipal boat launches. But with the fire danger rating set to high, no daytime burning is permitted. Fireworks are also banned because of the dry conditions.

"We're asking for responsibility from individuals and how they conduct themselves," Harding added.

Additionally, the mayor said police would be keeping an eye out for anyone not obeying the provincial orders.

"Don't bring 20 people up here to your cottage. The OPP will be out, and they will be charging people," Harding mentioned.