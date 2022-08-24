Muskoka couple aims to help declining monarch butterfly population

A slow start to the summer season has left the Gauweilers with stunted milkweed plants.

This does not bode well for their butterfly garden, said Kim Gauweiler from her home in Port Sydney, just south of Huntsville.

"There's less milkweed this year. The plants we're growing – and the wild ones – are much smaller," Gauweiler said.

Gauweiler believes bees have intricate internal clocks determining when they migrate south to Florida and their offspring to Mexico for the cold winter months.

"The whole season is screwed up. There's not enough time to mate," she said.

And she's got the numbers to back it up.

The Gauweilers have collected monarch butterfly data from their butterfly sanctuary for the past five years.

Beginning with eggs to cocoons to actual monarchs, the Gauweilers recorded a release into the wild of 180 butterflies by this date last year.

In total, last year, they released 396 butterflies; 195 males and 197 females and four undetermined.

"So far this year, we have 130 Monarch caterpillars that are in various stages, not including eggs. We have released two males and three females so far," said David Gauweiler.

This year, they've added a mortality column to their tracking records.

They estimated last year the monarchs experienced a three per cent mortality rate.

The Gauweiler's challenge was the need to scoop up the eggs and caterpillars early in the season to reduce the chance of parasites.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has assessed the monarch as an endangered species. While the eastern Canadian monarch population swelled to over one billion in the 1990s, it declined to about 200 million by 2015.

The NCC said the monarchs are threatened by habitat degradation.

Each butterfly sanctuary and milkweed plant offers the species a chance of survival.

"They're so small, fragile and gentle. You wonder how they survive," she said.