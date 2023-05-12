Muskoka fire officials warn of high danger of grass fires

Residents and visitors to Muskoka are being warned about "out of control" grass fires that are easily sparked amid dry conditions.

"Dry grass and leaves can ignite easily from something as small as an improperly discarded cigarette butt. Dry conditions contribute to rapid fire spread, and a small fire can become a large one in just minutes," Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs stated in a release today.

Officials added that no daytime burning is allowed when the fire danger rating is set to high, and for preventable measures, use caution when lighting fires during these conditions.

The Muskoka fire season runs from April to the end of October.