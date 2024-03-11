Muskoka highway torn in two by strong waters

Drivers in a remote area southeast of Huntsville may need to find a detour over the coming days after a portion of a road washed away.

According to a social media post by the Township of Lake of Bays, Highway 35 is closed in both directions between Birkendale Road and Seabreeze Road.

According to a mayor in the region, it appears that a beaver dam may have broken with Highway 35 now split in two halves.

Fire officials from neighbouring municipalities have been working towards an interim solution, solidifying plans should an emergency happen before the road is repaired.

Since the road falls under provincial jurisdiction, repairs will be left to the province to coordinate.

In an email to CTV News on Tuesday, the Ministry of Transportation noted that crews were on site and working to repair the highway.

The ministry anticipates the repair work to be completed in about two to three days.