Muskoka homeowners wake to early morning break-in
A Gravenhurst woman faces multiple charges in connection with a residential break-in Sunday morning while the homeowners slept.
Provincial police say the homeowners woke up shortly after 4 a.m. and discovered someone had cut their kitchen screen to get into their home on First Street in Gravenhurst.
In a Facebook post, the homeowners say they were already calling the police when the suspect returned, pulling into their driveway in their car.
"Probably coming back for another load," the homeowner posted.
They say suspect noticed the residents and took off running.
Officers tracked her down, along with several allegedly stolen items from nearby parked cars.
They say the "high-end household items were located scattered down First Street in Gravenhurst."
The 33-year-old woman faces breaking and entering and theft-related charges.
She is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges in October.
