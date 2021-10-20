Muskoka hosts its first-ever Oktoberfest
The District of Muskoka is hosting its first-ever Oktoberfest, a music and beer festival to boost tourism at a typically slow time of year.
"Usually, with the shoulder season, we are starting to slow down, even just today, it's our first day for Oktoberfest, and we had a couple in who had heard about it," said Seamus Saunders, The Barrel House in Bracebridge.
Various businesses jumped on board for the four-day festival that will have 30 stops across Muskoka.
The region has six craft breweries. "So that was kind of the anchor point, and then we got restaurants onboard and the legions," said Val Hamilton, Muskoka Tourism.
Businesses hope Oktoberfest will attract locals and visitors.
Paige Postma with The Oven Woodfire Pizza said they created a special Oktoberfest pizza for the event.
"Which will have local squash, roasted squash on it, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onion and a housemade Oktoberfest sausage," she noted.
Oktoberfest Muskoka runs now until Saturday.
A list of participating businesses is available here.
Organizers said if the festival is popular, it will be back again next year.
