Muskoka house prices soar as more people opt to make seasonal homes year-rounders
Housing prices in Muskoka have increased throughout the pandemic, and according to a recent report, more people are making seasonal homes year-round properties, driving the prices higher.
The Royal LePage 2022 Spring Recreational Property Price Forecast reports the number of full-time residents has jumped significantly, with most buyers coming from the Greater Toronto Area and the Golden Horseshoe region.
The price of an entry-level property in Muskoka pre-pandemic would have cost about $400,000.
"Today, the same property would not go for less than six- to seven-hundred thousand, and you won't find many listings like this," John O'Rourke, broker, Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka, stated in the report published Thursday.
Royal LePage reports the average price of a home in cottage country is expected to rise by 13 per cent this year, to an average of $737,890.
Nearly 84 per cent of Ontario real estate agents in recreational regions like Muskoka say they are experiencing a considerable supply shortage.
"Inventory is at an all-time low," O'Rourke noted.
Meanwhile, 87 per cent of respondents in the report said they sold at least three-quarters of properties listed over the asking price.
-
20 year old man shot in New SudburyGSPS is asking for the public’s help after a man was shot outside Walmart in New Sudbury
-
Dog attack in Delta leaves patient in critical condition, BCEHS saysParamedics say they transported a person to hospital in critical condition after an apparent dog attack in Delta Thursday afternoon.
-
Sault businesses expect slow return of U.S. visitorsWith COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers set to come down this week, Sault Ste. Marie's business and tourism community is getting ready for an increase in visitors crossing the International Bridge.
-
COVID-19 cases among MLAs and staff halt budget work in Nova Scotia LegislaturePremier Tim Houston won’t call it so, but opposition party members say there's a COVID-19 outbreak at the Nova Scotia Province House.
-
Monthly market finds new home in Barrie's downtown coreAfter outgrowing its traditional venue, a monthly market in Barrie has found some new temporary homes right in Barrie's downtown core.
-
People’s Alliance demise presents advantages, challenges for N.B. ToriesA political bombshell in New Brunswick politics may have addressed one issue for Premier Blaine Higgs but created another, according to a political observer.
-
'A win for both communities': Canada's deaf theatre festival offers accessible entertainment for allCanada's only deaf theatre festival is underway in Edmonton, with performers feeling especially inspired this year after the success of a film starring a predominantly deaf cast.
-
Nurse to face disciplinary hearing for failing to report alleged abuse at Maple Ridge care homeDisturbing allegations of abuse at a Metro Vancouver care home have emerged as a nurse faces a disciplinary hearing for failing to report the incidents.
-
Near North Palliative Care Network providing options for seniors facing social isolationThe Near North Palliative Care Network is hoping to help seniors who have faced social isolation in the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging them to become social volunteer ambassadors for its yearly butterfly release later this year.