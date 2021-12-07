Muskoka Lakes man facing charges after assault on two OPP officers
A 44-year old Muskoka Lakes man is facing multiple charges after an assault on two officers.
According to Bracebridge OPP on November 23rd at 8:05 a.m. Officers from the detachment responded to a disturbance on Burges Avenue in Muskoka Lakes.
Police say while attempting to de-escalate the situation, two officers were assaulted, resulting in the arrest of the 44 -year old man.
The accused has been charged with several assault related charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer.
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 21, 2021.
-
Eriksson Ek has two points, Wild keep rolling with 4-1 win over EdmontonJoel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist as the Minnesota Wild won their seventh straight game, rolling over the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Tuesday.
-
Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest CalgaryA woman is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in northwest Calgary.
-
Loud bang, flash in sky reported in south Edmonton and areaPeople in Leduc, New Sarepta and south Edmonton reported seeing a flash in the sky and hearing a loud booming sound Tuesday night.
-
Meet the new moose: highway signs get an unexpected makeoverAs an 18-year -old student Chloe Chapdelaine was living in a trailer outside Foremost Alberta and driving past a moose crossing every morning on her way to work.
-
A new low-barrier women’s shelter in Sudbury will open in JanuaryThe Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario will be opening a low-barrier women’s shelter in the New Year.
-
Vancouver woman hospitalized in Mexico after stranger assaultWhat was supposed to be a week of relaxation has turned into a nightmare for a Vancouver woman.
-
No injuries after fire south of Jasper Avenue: EFRSEdmonton Fire was called to a building on fire just south of Jasper Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
-
Deadline approaching to get Christmas gifts and cards mailed out on timeCanada Post is warning of the imminent deadline for people who want to mail out gifts and cards and have them arrive before Christmas.
-
Twelve COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at St. FXThere are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at St. FX University in Antigonish, N.S. and more cases are expected in the coming days.