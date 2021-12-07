Muskoka Lakes man facing charges after assault on two OPP officers

A 44-year old Muskoka Lakes man is facing multiple charges after an assault on two officers.

According to Bracebridge OPP on November 23rd at 8:05 a.m. Officers from the detachment responded to a disturbance on Burges Avenue in Muskoka Lakes.

Police say while attempting to de-escalate the situation, two officers were assaulted, resulting in the arrest of the 44 -year old man.

The accused has been charged with several assault related charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 21, 2021.