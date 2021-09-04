Muskoka Lakes man facing numerous charges after disturbance investigation

One person from Muskoka Lakes is facing multiple charges after a disturbance investigation led officers to seize numerous illegal firearms.

According to Bracebridge OPP, officers were called to a disturbance in Muskoka Lakes Township at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 3.

After an investigation, police say a 59-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including:

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a peace officer,

Careless storage of a firearm and ammunition

Possession of a loaded prohibited, or restricted firearm.

To protect the identity of the victim, the accused's name is being withheld. He was held for a bail hearing Saturday.