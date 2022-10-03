iHeartRadio

Muskoka man charged with drug trafficking, weapons offences


Evidence is displayed after allegedly being seized during an arrest in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Sun., Oct. 2, 2022. (OPP)

A Gravenhurst man faces drug trafficking and weapons charges after officers on patrol Sunday night found a group of people "milling about parked cars."

Bracebridge OPP says the officers spotted the group on First Street South and found one individual was breaching conditions after conducting an investigation.

Police arrested and charged the 46-year-old man.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges next month.

