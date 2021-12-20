Muskoka man charged with impaired driving after crashing into tree

A Muskoka man faces charges after police say he drove into a tree while intoxicated.

The Southern Georgian Bay provincial police detachment says officers responded to a concerned call about the crash on Frazer Lane in Tay Township shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police charged the 33-year-old Georgian Bay Township man with two separate impaired driving offences.

One charge is for being intoxicated and the other stems from his level of blood-alcohol concentration, which police say was 80-plus.

The accused also faces additional charges of driving with open liquor and being intoxicated in a public place.

Police accused him of failing to report an accident and failing to notify his change of address on his licence.

They say his vehicle was impounded for seven days and his license was suspended for 30 days.

The man was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court next month.