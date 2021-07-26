Muskoka Pride wraps up with Rainbow Tour

The second annual Muskoka Pride Rainbow Tour wrapped up pride week on Sunday.

Starting in Gravenhurst, the group spent the day touring local neighbourhoods and stopping at various businesses along the way, playing music and waving rainbow flags.

"Muskoka is a very inclusive community," says Shawn Fourth, coordinator of Muskoka Pride Week. "It's really important that people feel included in the community where they grew up."

Organizers were unable to hold a parade this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Typically, the event draws out a thousand people to their picnic and parade, but the group had to pivot again this year due to the pandemic.

Despite this, Fourth says it's important that the message of inclusivity is reaching younger generations.

"It's a complete different generation than when I grew up," Fourth says. "The kids growing up nowadays have conservations about LGBTQ+. It's a part of our society right now," he adds.

If you missed the week-long events, officials are hoping to reschedule a rained-out event at some point next month.

Updates on the rescheduled event can be found here.