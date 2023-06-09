Muskoka Road 34 fully closed at Muskoka and Simcoe boundary
Due to ongoing repairs, Muskoka Road 34 at the Muskoka and Simcoe boundary is fully closed.
While completing road and sidewalk repair work on Muskoka Road 34, crews uncovered "a significant void beneath the roadway requiring a full road closure," stated on the District of Muskoka website.
Attention Big Chute and anyone using Upper Bug Chute and White's Falls Rd - due to a major washout under the surface, the road is closed at the Marine Railway. Terrible timing but unsafe to be open. Check here for details and progress on emergency roadwork. https://t.co/4sNfAaLj2O— Jeff Lehman (@jedi_lehman) June 9, 2023
Crews began repairing the situation immediately.
The municipality says construction signage is posted, and a single lane will be re-opened as quickly as possible.
A detour is in place – drivers can access Muskoka Road 34 or Simcoe Road 17 from each end via Highway 400.
An update is expected for mid-morning Saturday.
