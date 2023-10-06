Muskoka Road 38 officially renamed to honour Indigenous culture

Muskoka Road 38 has been officially renamed Kanien'kehá:ka Iohatátie, meaning Mohawk People Road.

The Chief of Wahta Mohawks First Nation said the change is timely.

"I spoke earlier about how long the Mohawk people have been here, and it's been 142 years, and the language has always been here, and it's time that people recognize that," said Wahta First Nation Chief Philip Franks.

The Township of Muskoka Lakes Mayor said the move marks a crucial milestone.

"This road, which was created by Mohawks when they came to Wahta, maintained and developed by them, and never actually recognized as the Mohawk People Road, and effective today not only is recognized as such, but it's recognized in the Mohawk language. Which is a tremendous tribute and a great step forward," said Mayor Peter Kelley.

Officials with the District of Muskoka noted the road renaming as vital to truth and reconciliation.

"Indigenous or non-Indigenous, we're very familiar with Indigenous place names, whether it's Mississauga or anything. You can pick so many examples, but they have meaning. What's particularly important about this one is that it was chosen by the people of Wahta. It reflects the people who live here and their stewardship of the land," said District of Muskoka Chair Jeff Lehman.

Chief Franks said he hopes this change sparks conversation.

"Hopefully, people will begin to question. Even if people think about where they are, they're not just on a road going through a bunch of houses - that they think about where they are and what might mean, even briefly, is better than nothing," he finished.

Muskoka Road 38 is the first road in the district to be renamed to honour and reflect on Indigenous history.