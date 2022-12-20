Muskoka school evacuated due to boiler issues, fire chief says
Students and staff at a school in Huntsville were evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke was reported in the building.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) posted to Twitter the smoke stemmed from a boiler issue at V.R. Greer Memorial Public School.
"Everyone is safe," the school board noted, adding parents would receive further information via email.
As a precaution, the students were evacuated in their winter gear to the playground while crews from two fire stations attended to the situation.
The board says students were able to warm up in portables.
A partial power outage at the school was unrelated to the boiler issue, the board noted.
Chief Gary Monahan said the smoke had since cleared, and the school board's maintenance department was notified of the issue.
All 260 students have since been picked up by their parents.
The board says a water pump issue affected the boiler, adding it's waiting for an update to decide whether the school will open on Wednesday.
The school plans to reopen Wednesday with the Kindergarten concert scheduled to take place at 11:15 a.m. and the evening concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.
-
Lee’Marion Cain homicide investigation continues 1 year later: HRPOne year after Lee’Marion Shancez Cain, 8, was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle, the Halifax Regional Police says it is continuing its investigation into the homicide.
-
Guelph/Eramosa to charge repeat bylaw offendersGuelph/Eramosa Township has voted in favour of charging bylaw re-offenders for non-compliance.
-
OPP arrest man in connection to over $100,000 cash stolen from Goderich, Ont. homeA 41-year-old man from Goderich has been arrested in connection to a break-in which saw over $100,000 in Canadian currency stolen from a Goderich, Ont. home.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged after a high-risk searchSaskatoon Police Service have charged two 33-year-old men with over 70 charges after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Negotiations for Wasaga Beach land sale end without agreementThe Town of Wasaga Beach and Bayloc Developments Inc. have ended negotiations for the sale of town-owned land at the beachfront after failing to agree on the timeline for the project.
-
20-year-old fatally shot in Scarborough last week identified by policePolice have identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough last week.
-
Manitoba man receives $500 bid for two bags of chips, including BuglesA Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.