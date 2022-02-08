Muskoka Shores COVID-19 outbreak ends as Ontario eases LTC restrictions

The COVID-19 outbreak at Muskoka Shores Care Community has ended after more than a month and nearly 200 infections.

Eva Nolan looked forward to being reunited with her 94-year-old husband, Gord, inside Muskoka Shores Long-Term Care home for the first time in more than a month.

"I haven't seen my husband since before Christmas, so I'm very anxious to see him today for the first time," she said.

The Gravenhurst home was hit hard by the outbreak, with 126 residents and roughly 40 staff members infected, forcing strict visiting restrictions.

The end to the outbreak comes as the province eases restrictions at long-term care homes, allowing as many as four caregivers to see a family member, including two at one time.

Residents with three or more vaccine doses can also take social trips outside the walls of their residences once again.

Lida Leia said her mother-in-law's spirits were raised once the lockdown lifted.

"She had quit eating and drinking when she was alone and no lack of effort from the staff's part. They're phenomenal in there."

Since the start of the new year, 84 Simcoe Muskoka residents have died with Omicron, with 40 per cent of those seniors in long-term care.

In a statement to CTV News, Sienna Living, which operates the Gravenhurst home, said the recent outbreak was the first for Muskoka Shores.

"Before the Omicron variant, the care community had one resident case since the onset of the pandemic, and team members were able to preserve the home's regular routine for the past two years."

The province implemented restrictions in December amid surging Omicron variant cases across Ontario.