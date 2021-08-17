Muskoka Woods to reopen following COVID-19 outbreak
Barrie.CTVNews.ca Producer
Kim Phillips
A world-renowned summer camp in Rosseau is reopening following a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the camp to close with several confirmed cases among campers and staff.
In a release, Muskoka Woods said the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit approved reopening the gates following "glowing reviews" of its safety protocols.
The summer camp plans to welcome back staff and campers for Week 8, Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, and for Week 9, Aug. 29 to Sept. 3.
The health unit declared the outbreak over after 12 individuals became infected, most within the same cohort.
Officials confirmed the first case at the camp on July 31, and within 24 hours, officials found evidence of transmission in more than one cabin.
