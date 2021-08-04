Muskoka Woods COVID-19 outbreak grows
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Muskoka Woods Camp has grown from four to seven.
Officials with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit have said both staff members and campers have tested positive for the virus.
The first case at the Rosseau camp was confirmed on July 31. By the next day, officials found evidence of transmission in more than one cabin.
While campers were sent home, testing of all 600 people who had been on site is continuing.
The health unit confirmed four new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, though one infection dates back to December.
York Region registered 17 new infections Wednesday, while Grey Bruce reported five.
Grey Bruce's medical officer of health is satisfied that cases have dropped enough that the region can take advantage of the freedoms under Step 3 of the province's reopening plan.
Citing concerns over the Delta variant, Dr. Ian Arra had recommended Grey Bruce residents hold off on things like dining indoors, personal care services that require the removal of masks and bigger gatherings.
