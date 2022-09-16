Muslim youth host Run for Bradford to support Helping Hands Food Bank

Help fill the lull in donations at the local food bank.

Helping Hands Food Bank is feeling the pinch of a post-pandemic charitable organization.

"We're busy in terms of clients and slow in terms of donations," Carolyn Khan, of Helping Hands said.

"All food banks all in the same position; we all need food and we all need funds and everyone has seen an increase in visits."

Khan is in the process of approaching schools to determine if they will collect food again after a long, dry spell of restrictions during COVID-19.

"We are involved with Pumpkinfest and have a booth at the Farmers' Market, so we have a lot going on that way," she said.

Assisstance is also being welcomed by the Run for Bradford put on by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association on Sept. 25.

In its 10th year – two years off for COVID-19 – spokesman Kashif Meer said they're already reaching 100 registrants mark.

He's hoping to double that figure with lawn signs, door knocking and a daily booth at the Bradford Leisure Centre.

"We're targeting more youth and people who have grown up in Bradford," Meer said.

With a goal of $20,000, Meer said he already has pledges for that amount and has already collected $10,000.

The run route starts beside the Bradford Library, travels along West Park Boulevard, across Blue Dasher Blvd. to Professor Day Drive and along Holland Street.

Keer said the total loop is 1.15 kms, considered the "fun walk," but there are also 3-kms, 5-kms and 10 kms runs.

Khan said she's pleased the Muslim youth are raising funds for the food bank.

"It's an excellent time for them to partner with us. We need the help," she said.