Muslim youth make large donation to Downtown Mission of Windsor
Giving back to the community during the holiday season, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association gave back to the city in a big way by donating more than 10,000 lbs of food to the Downtown Windsor Mission.
According to a press release, on the evening of Dec. 26, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association spent Boxing Day evening packing, organizing and loading their food donation.
On Dec. 27, they visited the Downtown Mission of Windsor and delivered a truckload of food, including non-perishable items, bread and cereal.
“This initiative was very well-received by the Downtown Mission of Windsor who thanked the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association for taking on this noble cause, especially in light of the heightened food shortages across Canada,” the release reads.
The release added, “These types of initiatives by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association are part of an ongoing effort to serve Windsor residents and demonstrate the true spirit of Islam.”
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on WinnipegThe possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
Second victim of fatal Middlesex Centre crash identifiedA GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of 16-year-old Lola May Fentie, the second victim of a fatal rollover crash in Middlesex Centre from Dec. 22.
-
Orillia rink reopens after month long closure due to Legionella linkA mechanical problem and a Legionella outbreak have kept Orillia’s Rotary Place closed since early November.
-
Saskatoon towing company 'double' booked during snowstormThe city is expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow by the end of Wednesday; coupled with what the city already received on Christmas, it’s creating trouble for drivers in the city.
-
What can Sudbury can expect weather-wise on New Year’s Eve?Environment and Climate Change Canada says that an air mass from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a stint of milder weather to the region, with temperatures expected to reach 7°C by Friday.
-
'I will make sure people stay here forever,' Sunwing rep says to Ontario family stuck in CancunA Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico “forever.”
-
Edmonton mom says family has saved $25K since going car-freeAn Edmonton woman says her family has saved $25,000 since selling both of their vehicles and switching to bikes.
-
Edmonton woman wants change after she, her service dog were left waiting for a taxiMarla Smith and her service dog Kuno like to spend time doing things around the city, so she's not very happy about being left at Rogers Place last Friday with no ride.
-
2 Regina teenagers charged in weapons offenceTwo teenagers in Regina are facing weapons charges following investigation into an incident with bear spray on Tuesday night.