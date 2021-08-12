MuslimFest going ahead despite recent tragedy

This weekend’s MuslimFest is expected to attract thousands of people to the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario on Pond Mills Road.

That's not only because COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, but also in light of the shocking deaths of four members the Afzaal family as they walked along Hyde Park Road in June.

Dr. Munir El-Kassem is hoping this Sunday’s event helps spread awareness, tolerance and understanding, while providing some fun.

“Everybody knows that the Muslim community was dealt a major blow on June 6 and the community suffered a lot and we continue to have ripple effects,” says El-Kassem. “However we wanted to show that life is stronger and determination to push forward is stronger, therefore the MuslimFest.”

This will be the second time that MuslimFest is being held in London. Last summer due to COVID-19 protocols it was a drive-in event with about 100 cars in the parking lot.

But this time around, with restrictions being eased, they expect to see many more people.

“We have artists who are going to perform throughout the event, we will have vendors and we will have a children’s fun village,” says El-Kassem.

The event on Sunday is free, but registration is required.

El-Kassem adds, “We are expecting thousands of people to attend, people of all denominations, of all faiths traditions because even though it’s called MuslimFest it is a London festival.”