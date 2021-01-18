The Musqueam First Nation is reporting that it’s now free from active COVID-19 cases.

In a statement posted to social media, the band says it is “happy to report there are no active cases of COVID-19 on Musqueam Reserve.”

The band had issued a stay-in-place order to last until Jan. 15, but on Jan. 13, when it posted about being COVID-free, it said the special restrictions would end that night.

“hay čxʷ q̓ə to the Musqueam community for following council's recommendations, and to the family (that had tested positive) for coming forward and sharing their story,” reads the Jan. 13 case update on Facebook. “Together, we got through our first confirmed cases, showing that we are prepared and come together when it matters most.”

The post also includes a video statement from Chief Wayne Sparrow.

The reserve, located on the Fraser River, is adjacent to the City of Vancouver and had been COVID-19-free prior to discovering a few cases in early January.

Although the stay-at-home order has been lifted, provincial health orders remain in place.

“Provincial health orders are in place until Feb. 5, 2021, and we still ask that community members follow these guidelines and not gather with people from outside their household bubbles,” reads the statement.