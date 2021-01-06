Ontario Provincial Police are sharing a dramatic video of an ice rescue in the Beckwith Township area.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique posted the video to Twitter on Tuesday showing officers responding after two men fell through the ice on Mississippi Lake on New Year's Day. One of them was able to escape but the other was still trapped in the frigid lake.

Watch as @TwpBeckwith Fire, DNETV Fire, @LanarkMedic, #OPP ERT and #OPPAviation worked together to save a man on New Year’s Day. He had been submerged for over 45 min but found just enough strength to hang on to his friend when he saw help arrive. Remember, #NoIceIsSafeIce. pic.twitter.com/7AodVM4dAs

"On January 1, a 57-year-old became trapped in frigid water after falling through the ice," the video said.

The video includes audio of the 911 call, in which the caller says his friend is becoming hypothermic and is losing energy.

"Due to unsafe conditions, OPP and EMS need to wait for (firefighters) to arrive with life-saving ice rescue equipment," said the OPP.

"I'm dying!" The victim can be heard yelling.

A drone flying overhead lit up the area to allow crews from the OPP, firefighters from Beckwith Township, and Lanark County Paramedics to rescue the man clinging to life in the water.

"The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries but this call could have turned out very differently," the OPP said. "Always remember… no ice is safe ice!"

The OPP and the Ottawa Police Service have both warned of thin ice around eastern Ontario.

The Canadian Red Cross says ice must be at least 15 cm thick for a single person to stand or skate on it safely, while 20 cm is required for larger skating parties. Ice should be at least 25 cm thick for snowmobiles to be able to cross safely.