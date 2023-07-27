Mustang driver recorded going 170km/h on Highway 401, says he was only going 150km/h

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 23-year-old driver from Woodstock has been charged with stunt driving after passing a marked cruiser in heavy rain going 170km/h.

According to OPP, the marked police vehicle was passed by a Mustang during heavy rain on Hwy 401 at Hespeler Road.

The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 100 km/h – meaning the driver was allegedly travelling 70km/h above the posted limit.

Officials said the driver told them he was only going 150km/h.

A photo shared by OPP shows the Mustang hooked up to a tow truck at what appears to be a gas station.

The driver is facing a 30 day licence suspension and a 14 day vehicle impoundment, OPP said.