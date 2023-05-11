Mustangs athlete slapped with four-year suspension

A Western University athlete has been found in violation of the anti-doping rule set out by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES).

Edouard Wanadi, a running back for the Mustangs football team, had a urine sample test positive for the presence of GW501516, a prohibited metabolic modulator.

According to the CCES, the sample was collected during out-of-competition doping control on Oct. 11, 2022.

Wanadi waived his right to a hearing, admitting the violation and accepting the violation, the proposed period of ineligibility and all other applicable consequences.

A provisional suspension was imposed on Nov.10, 2022 and will end on Nov. 9, 2026.

During the sanction period, Wanadi is ineligible to participate in any capacity with any sport, including training with teammates.

In the 2022-23 season, Wanadi had a career-high 855 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

He left the mustangs before they played in the Yates Cup in November.

Wanadi was slated to play professionally for the Helsinki wolverines in Finland but the team announced today that his contract has been terminated.