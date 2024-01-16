iHeartRadio

Muttart Conservatory closed Tuesday due to flooding: city


Flooding at the Muttart Conservatory in Edmonton on Jan. 16, 2024. (Credit: City of Edmonton)

The Muttart Conservatory in Edmonton is closed due to flooding, the city said on Tuesday morning.

"A water line in the tropical pyramid cracked, causing the flood," Debi Winwood of the City of Edmonton wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

Winwood says cleanup is underway, but officials don't know when the facility will reopen.

