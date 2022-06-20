'My client is innocent,' Paul Sadlon sexual assault case wraps up with verdict

Warning: Some readers may find the contents of this article triggering and/or disturbing.

Prominent Barrie, Ont. businessman Paul Sadlon was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.

Justice Joe Wilson said he couldn't believe "beyond a reasonable doubt" the timeline in which the complainant claimed the sexual assault occurred following a business meeting at the Barrie car dealership on Dec. 4.

Sadlon, 89, was accused of forcing himself on the complainant, which during the trial, his lawyer stated had "no air of reality."

The woman had testified Sadlon placed his hand on her arm and made an obscene comment.

She told the court that after the meeting ended and they were alone in the room, Sadlon hugged her and "was rubbing himself against me, and he was trying to put his tongue in my mouth." She claimed he grabbed her breast, and when he moved his hand away, she turned, and he cupped her other breast from behind.

Sadlon testified the accounts of the complainant never happened.

Justice Wilson said he had concerns about the evidence, saying the complainant described a great deal of activity that happened in a very short period of time where the likelihood of interruption was high.

"My client is innocent," said Sadlon's defence lawyer, Karen Jokinen, outside the courthouse following the judgement.

"He's always maintained his innocence, and he is just happy that he can put this behind him," Jokinen added.

It's unclear if the complainant will pursue civil action.

For the nearly 90-year-old Sadlon, Jokinen said he's heading back to work as usual.