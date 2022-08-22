'My confidence is a little bit down right now': Riders' Fajardo will return as starting QB against Lions

Cody Fajardo will be the Roughriders starting quarterback this week when they take on the B.C. Lions. Fajardo was pulled in last week’s game just before halftime and backup Mason Fine finished the game.

“Cody’s our starter this week. We made that decision right away and we’re going to do everything we can to play better around him,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

However Mason Fine led the Riders to their only touchdown in the 28-10 loss in week 11 of Canadian Football League (CFL) Action.

“I know what I can do in this league and my confidence is a little bit down right now just because I’m not playing well and I have to play a lot better,” Fajardo said.

“But I know what I can do and a lot of the motivation is going to come from within.”

Dickenson maintained he’s giving Fajardo the necessary time to work through any potential issues.

“I don’t want him to play scared. So if he makes a mistake I’m going to give him a chance to work through it,” Dickenson explained.

“If a guys not performing then you’ll have to make a decision but it won’t be a quick pull.”

It is not just the quarterback situation that is seeing struggles right now. The Riders offence continues to be a revolving door due to injuries.

Absent from practice on Monday were receivers Duke Williams and Justin McInnis.

“Duke’s going to be out for awhile, he’s got a sprain and a hip injury so Duke will probably be out for at least a week if not more. McInnis is touch and go. He has an ankle (injury). We’re hoping he can practice tomorrow but we don’t know,” said Dickenson.

News broke regarding running back, Jamal Morrow, who has been playing with a broken hand and finally received surgery on it over the weekend.

“For his own personal health and for our team we needed to get it fixed sooner than later. So he’s going to be out 6-8 (weeks).”

But the Riders will see some key targets return to the lineup this week after a lengthy absence. Receivers Kyran Moore and Shaq Evans will make their triumphant return. Moore has yet to play a game this season due to a knee injury and Evans has been sidelines since Week 3 of the season.

“I think we have the players, I think we have the personnel to execute every week. I just think we haven’t found our rhythm because you know with COVID, and injuries, and things like that. I think we’ve been one of the hardest hit teams with injuries this year,” said Evans.

“It’s like old times you know? Throwback to 2019 when Cody (Fajardo) first started. It just feels good to have everybody out there, just missing Duke (Williams) now,” said Moore, on his return to the practice field.

“Those two (Evans and Moore) give us a little juice. I think they’re excited to be out there. I thought they both looked pretty good today,” Dickenson said.

“Rusty for sure but both look like their bodies are coming back.”