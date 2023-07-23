'My dreams have come true': B.C. drag clown Jimbo crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Victoria-based drag performer Jimbo has been crowned the winner of the eighth season of the popular reality competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The drag clown has now earned a spot in the coveted “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and $200,000 USD.

“Look mama, I did it!” she exclaimed on stage when her win was announced.

“The third time truly is a charm,” she added.

This was Jimbo’s third run on a Drag Race show. She first appeared in the first season of Canada’s Drag Race in 2020, when she came in fourth place. Jimbo then competed on UK vs the World, landing in seventh place.

She finally clinched a victory on the All Stars iteration of the show, wherein fan favourites from previous seasons compete.

Over the course of the season, Jimbo won four out of the 10 challenge episodes, and one “Lip Sync for Your Legacy.”

Jimbo is the first international queen and first Canadian to win a U.S.-based season of the show.

“This win proves that with enough drive and determination and love and support you can do anything,” she said in a video posted to the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel on Sunday.

“This is the dream of a lifetime that I could never have ever predicted and I am so grateful,” Jimbo continued.

In a video on Instagram, the drag performer thanked her family, friends and “everyone out there who believed in me and rooted for me.”

And in her own social media post, Jimbo wrote that she dedicated her win to “all the weirdos and free spirits.”

Known as James Insell out-of-drag, Jimbo is originally from London, Ont., and moved to Victoria after graduating university to become a costume and production designer in the city.

On Saturday, Jimbo announced a 56 city solo tour titled “Jimbo’s Drag Circus,” which will travel around North America in 2024.