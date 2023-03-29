‘My face was white with shock’: Cambridge father wins $1 million from Lotto 6/49
CTV News Kitchener Assignment Reporter
Emma Ens
A 56-year-old Cambridge father has won $1 million from the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw.
Frederick Matthews said in a media release from OLG that he has been playing the lottery regularly for the past 30 years.
“I scanned my ticket while in my car and thought I won $1,000 at first. When I looked again, I realized there were more zeroes,” Matthews said.
“I looked in my rearview mirror and my face was white with shock.”
Matthews said called his wife and texted her a screenshot of the win. He said she thought he was joking.
He said he plans to enjoy his winnings by booking a family trip.
“I’ve worked hard my whole life,” he said. “Now it’s time to enjoy.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.
