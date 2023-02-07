'My future is a lot brighter': Guelph teen wins $250k with lotto ticket

An 18-year-old student from Guelph is $250,000 dollars richer after winning with an Instant 25x Multiplier ticket.

Richard Szajek said he only started playing the lottery when he turned 18, which was only a month ago.

“I was playing my ticket in my car and when I saw I won $250,000 I thought it couldn’t be real. I was very shocked,” Szajek said while he was picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I scanned it using the OLG App a few times to make sure it was real. I was in disbelief.”

He plans to use his winnings to pay off his student loans and buy a house.

“As an 18-year-old, I feel like my future is a lot brighter,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Kortright Road in Guelph.