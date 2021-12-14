'My head was spinning for a week after that': Windsor couple wins $100,000 playing Encore

A Windsor resident thought the machine was broken when all of the zeros flashed on the screen confirming a $100,000 lottery ticket win.

Couple of 30 years Tracey Des Rosiers and Walter Smith matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Nov. 30 Lotto Max to draw to win $100,000.

“This ticket was a Free Play that we added ENCORE to,” Des Rosiers said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I checked our ticket at the store and told the clerk that I thought the machine was broken because all I saw were a bunch of zeros. When I took a closer look, I thought I was going to pass out!”

Smith was waiting in the car and saw Des Rosiers jumping up and down and waiting from the store.

“I went into the store and when I realized what was going on, I thought I was going to have a heart attack!” Smith said. “My head was spinning for a week after that.”

Des Rosiers and Smith said they have been playing the lottery for more than 20 years with their favourite games being Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

The couple plans to use their winnings to get married and buy a house.

“This is the perfect opportunity to make these dreams come true! And our house will have a princess bedroom for our granddaughter,” Des Rosiers said.

“It’s a humbling experience.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Beckett’s Variety on Alma Street in Amherstburg.