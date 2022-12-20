'My heart is still in tatters': International students speak out after roommate killed in Sydney house fire

When a fire broke out at a duplex on Park Street in Sydney, N.S., Saturday afternoon, an international student from India who was inside lost his life.

"He just came from a night shift and he was just sleeping," said Ridhvik Kodali, one of the deceased man’s seven roommates.

Kodali said some tenants were at work when the fire broke out at about 3:10 p.m., while others were home.

Now, they are all staying at a Sydney hotel.

They have lost their friend and place to live just days ahead of Christmas.

"I don't even know how to answer it properly when someone asks me, 'How are you doing? How are you feeling?' So, I've got no words," Kodali said.

Tuesday, Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) Mayor Amanda McDougall and area councillor Glenn Paruch visited the students at the hotel to find out how they might need help.

"My heart is still in tatters. I can't imagine the stress and the emotions that each of them are going through," McDougall said.

"Sometimes just navigating how to find the resources can be quite difficult, so that's our goal is to just try to connect them with everything that's out there to support them."

A neighbour who lives a few houses down the street from where the fire happened wants to help too.

"They walk by daily, they see me, they usually stop and chat," said Jacqueline Mercer.

"Hopefully I've found accommodations for my friend, and I'm still reaching out to people. If you know any seniors who don't like living alone, if they have a room that they can rent."

CBRM fire said when they arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire at the building's rear.

They knocked the fire down and searched inside, where the man was found dead.

"The call came in a little vague, with garbage on fire," said Deputy Fire Chief Chris March. "I'm not aware of any cause. I know that the Cape Breton Regional Police Service and the Nova Scotia office of the fire marshal are actively involved in a very thorough investigation and I'm sure those results will be made public."

Back at the hotel, the students say their stay has been extended until Boxing Day but they'll eventually have to leave.

The Cape Breton University Students' Union has provided them with clothes, but they say they'll need their lives somewhat back in order by the time winter semester starts.

"We don't even have proper clothing because everything is stuck in the house including our travel documents," Kodali said.

For now, they mourn their friend's death.

"He even had a plan to fly out of Sydney to Toronto to meet his brother," Kodali said. “He wanted to spend quality time on the holidays."

The man who died hasn't been identified, at the request of family.