'My heart is with City Hall': Winnipeg city councillor withdraws from Winnipeg South Centre race

A Winnipeg city councillor has decided to stay at city hall instead of taking a run for Parliament Hill.

Councillor Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) confirmed Thursday evening she has made the decision to withdraw from the federal Liberal nomination campaign for Winnipeg South Centre.

"I want to thank everyone who encouraged me to put my name forward and who offered their support," Rollins told CTV News in a texted statement.

"It is not a decision I make lightly, but I really feel like my heart is with City Hall and in advancing the priorities of the constituents of Fort Rouge - East Fort Garry."

Months after her re-election in city hall, Rollins had said she would seek the liberal nomination for the seat left empty after the death of long-time MP Jim Carr.

Carr died in December at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer.

Last week, Carr's son Ben, the vice-president of a consulting firm called Indigenous Strategy Alliance, announced his candidacy for the Liberal Party of Canada's nomination to run in the Winnipeg South Centre riding.

Rollins said she wishes Ben all the best in the nomination process.

No date has yet been called for the by-election in the riding, though one must be called by June 11.

-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele